Parc national des Calanques

The Majestic Calanques of Marseille

In 2012, France declared over 12,000 acres between Marseille and Cassis as the country’s tenth national park – the only one in France that’s composed of both land and sea. During our 3.5 hour boat journey of the calanques, we got to see a different side of Marseille. Although it would’ve been nice if we understood French so that we knew what the boat captain was saying about what we were seeing, certain things really can’t be reduced to words anyway. On our tour we encountered fishermen, sunbathers, kayakers, and hikers. I realized that we all shared a common desire – to stand in awe of the majestic Calanques of Marseille.