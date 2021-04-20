Where are you going?
Biblioteca Nacional Ernesto J. Castillero R.

Panama City, Panama
+507 221-8360
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Advanced Spanish speakers may want to visit Panama's Biblioteca Nacional, the National Library. Though they won't be able to check out books, they can participate in literary and cultural programming that is open to the public. Among the activities offered are film screenings, readings, and book fairs.

Librarians are also happy to make recommendations for visitors who would like suggested readings about Panamanian history or who are interested in learning more about Panama's best-known writers.


By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

