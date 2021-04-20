Cala Mia Island Resort
About an hour’s flight from Panama City is David, the capital city of Chiriquí province. From there, it takes another hour by boat through lagoons, mangroves, wetlands, and estuaries to reach Cala Mia’s dock on the island of Boca Brava. Upon arrival, guests find a low-key resort, where 11 bungalow suites feature modern amenities like air-conditioning. Also on site are thatched-roof “ranchos” with hammocks and cushioned seating for unwinding in view of swaying palm trees and the nearby shoreline. The resort’s Point Sur restaurant offers a four-course meal each evening that revolves around local fish and seafood, including lobster caught just off the premises. During the day, guests can take guided hikes in the nearby forests to see howler monkeys and tropical birds, or go island-hopping with a boat captain in search of white-sand beaches.