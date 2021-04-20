Isla Taboga Isla Taboga, Panama

Take a Day Trip to Taboga If the hum and bustle of Panama City become wearying, it's possible to escape for a day by taking a trip to the island of Taboga, also called the Island of Flowers, thanks to its lush covering of tropical plants, such as bougainvillea and birds of paradise. Taboga, a volcanic island, is about 45 minutes from Panama City by boat.



Don't expect endless entertainment upon arrival; the main pastime for visitors involves sunbathing on the beach. And sometimes, that's just what's needed.