Isla Taboga

Isla Taboga, Panama
Take a Day Trip to Taboga

If the hum and bustle of Panama City become wearying, it's possible to escape for a day by taking a trip to the island of Taboga, also called the Island of Flowers, thanks to its lush covering of tropical plants, such as bougainvillea and birds of paradise. Taboga, a volcanic island, is about 45 minutes from Panama City by boat.

Don't expect endless entertainment upon arrival; the main pastime for visitors involves sunbathing on the beach. And sometimes, that's just what's needed.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

