La Chèvre d’Or

Rue du Barri, 06360 Èze, France
Website
| +33 4 92 10 66 66
La Chèvre d'Or

A breathtaking view of dramatic cliffs diving into the sparkling azure seas sets the scene for a spectacular two-Michelin-star meal of seasonal specialties by chef Arnaud Faye that may be perfectly paired with any one of 15,000 bottles of wine at La Chèvre d’Or in medieval Èze.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

Dan Fogarty
almost 7 years ago

High up above it all

There is a castle on the hill, high above the Cote d'Azur, Chateau Chèvre d'Or, in the near Disney-perfect postcard town of Eze. You can see for miles and miles down the coast and hang out at the teeny pool clinging to the edge of a 1000 foot cliff.

