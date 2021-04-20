Your One-Stop Parisian Bakery

While this may look like a typical Parisian bakery at first glance, this couldn't be further away from the truth. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, used to be a successful fashion industry sales executive, but decided to switch careers altogether by pursuing his true passion: baking. To quote him, "I did not want to be just another baker. Rather, I wanted to be the baker". Mission accomplished, Christophe. The bakery Du Pain et des Idées opened in 2002 in one of the few remaining authentic, ancient boutiques of Paris, which has been in operation since 1889. As if the shop itself and the quality of the product wasn't enough, it's located in the beautiful 10th arrondissement, close to the lively Place de la République and the quaint Canal Saint-Martin, making it a true staple of any visit to Paris. If you only had one bakery to visit in Paris, it should be this one. Impeccable, warm customer service (a rarity in the City of Lights), delicious breads and delicacies, a beautiful location - I'm not sure how much better it can get. My tip: get the brioche sweet bread with the sugar crystals on top. Sugary goodness that melts in your mouth!