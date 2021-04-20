Live Jazz Ace Hotel Style

One of the numerous treats of the Casco Viejo neighborhood is the inclusion of the first independent hotel from the Ace Hotel group, The American Trade Hotel. And whether staying in the old historic quarter or not you'd be foolish to not stop in for a cocktail at Danilo's Jazz Club, the lounge and bar on the first floor of the hotel. We stopped in twice and both times were rewarded with classic cocktails, a lively crowd, and live jazz. No better way to cool off after a day spent in the tropical heat!