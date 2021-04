I stayed at The American Trade Hotel on my last night in Panama City and I really enjoyed the experience. Location-wise, the hotel couldn't be in a more convenient spot. Mere steps away are a slew of local restaurants, cafes and historic monuments. Casco Viejo is Panama City's downtown area so mostly everything is within walking distance. The American Trade Hotel has a small-town feel with all the luxuries and conveniences of home. On the rooftop there is a small pool and a lounge area where guests can swim or just read in the shade. On the second floor, there's a very stylish library that is air-conditioned and an ideal spot to catch up on work without interruptions. Most of all, I really liked the decor showcased in both the lobby and in the rooms. My room, as do many if not all of the rooms, had its own private balcony that overlooks the bustling streets of Casco Viejo. The furniture was simple yet stylish, with just the right about of personality. Travelers can book the American Trade Hotel via Panama Vacations