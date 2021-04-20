American Trade Hotel
Plaza Herrera Casco Viejo, Panama City, Panama
| +507 211-2000
American Trade HotelFor the location of their first independent hotel, Atelier Ace (the creative arm behind the buzzy Ace Hotel Group) chose Panama City’s historic Casco Viejo, a once gang-ridden neighborhood now teeming with trendy restaurants, cafes, and wine bars in 16th- and 17th-century buildings. The American Trade Hotel occupies a stately property on Plaza Tómas Herrera, complete with 50 minimal-chic rooms and suites outfitted in Frette linens and custom, reclaimed-wood furnishings. Plush “Jardin” suites open onto a private garden courtyard, while others feature vaulted ceilings or views of the Gulf of Panama. On-site dining and drinking options abound, ranging from Café Unido for pour-over coffee made from Panama Geisha beans, to a jazz club created by Grammy-winning Panamanian jazz pianist and composer Danilo Perez.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
Chic Outpost in Panama City
Owned by the stylish Ace Hotel brand, the American Trade Hotel is a chic place to spend your time when in Panama City. It's in the center of Casco Viejo, which is the city's up-and-coming neighborhood. If the rates are too high for your budget, the lobby is a lovely place to have a drink; admire the intricate blue and white tile and greenhouse vibe as you recline in a wicker chair under high ceilings and indoor palms. A man plays piano on Thursdays, and the hotel also has jazz shows on certain nights. It's definitely worth it as a night out for the classy ambiance and Central American swagger.
AFAR Staff
about 5 years ago
Live Jazz Ace Hotel Style
One of the numerous treats of the Casco Viejo neighborhood is the inclusion of the first independent hotel from the Ace Hotel group, The American Trade Hotel. And whether staying in the old historic quarter or not you'd be foolish to not stop in for a cocktail at Danilo's Jazz Club, the lounge and bar on the first floor of the hotel. We stopped in twice and both times were rewarded with classic cocktails, a lively crowd, and live jazz. No better way to cool off after a day spent in the tropical heat!
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago
A night of Jazz
If you're looking for a great place to spend the night, head to the American Trade Hotel, which has an exceptional cafe, restaurant, bar, pool and jazz hall. Also, the rooms are beautiful and extremely comfortable. On my last night I treated myself to a casual night at the bar followed by a concert performed by the Berklee Global Jazz Institute. The hotel used to be a major housing spot for local gang members, but ATH has now hired some of these ex-members to give tours of Casco Viejo. It's actually quite worth it!
almost 6 years ago
Boutique Hotel in the Heart of Casco Viejo
I stayed at The American Trade Hotel on my last night in Panama City and I really enjoyed the experience. Location-wise, the hotel couldn't be in a more convenient spot. Mere steps away are a slew of local restaurants, cafes and historic monuments. Casco Viejo is Panama City's downtown area so mostly everything is within walking distance. The American Trade Hotel has a small-town feel with all the luxuries and conveniences of home. On the rooftop there is a small pool and a lounge area where guests can swim or just read in the shade. On the second floor, there's a very stylish library that is air-conditioned and an ideal spot to catch up on work without interruptions. Most of all, I really liked the decor showcased in both the lobby and in the rooms. My room, as do many if not all of the rooms, had its own private balcony that overlooks the bustling streets of Casco Viejo. The furniture was simple yet stylish, with just the right about of personality. Travelers can book the American Trade Hotel via Panama Vacations.