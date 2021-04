Slowly but surely, the Frank Gehry-designed BioMuseo is evolving into its shape in Panama City. The opening's delay can be forgiven when you consider that the museum is dedicated to billions of years of evolution—not exactly a modest undertaking. When it opens, scale models of Earth's early megafauna will stampede through the interior, and two high-rise aquariums will begin to explain the differences between the Caribbean and Pacific Oceans that cushion the country. For a taste of what's to come, the museum has been welcoming adults to tour the construction site, although touring has been suspended as the BioMuseo preps for its official debut.