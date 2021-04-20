El Valle de Antón

Where are you going?
Inside a now-extinct volcanic caldera 1969 feet (600 meters) above sea level, the Antón Valley’s cool climate makes it an ideal refuge from Panama’s sweltering heat and humidity. Visit La India Dormida, an 2625-foot-high (800 meter) peak whose form recalls its namesake, a slumbering, indigenous damsel. Nearby, in the El Níspero zoo, the Centro de Conservación de Anfibios has an adorable little amphibian—the endangered Panamanian golden frog—in residence. You can visit the region in a single day: The valley is just two hours from Panama City by highway, but if you'd like to linger, the local hotel offering is quite solid.
By Roberto Quintero , AFAR Local Expert

