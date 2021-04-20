Where are you going?
Marché aux Puces

132-140 Rue des Rosiers, 93400 Saint-Ouen, France
Website
| +33 6 09 48 84 53
More info

Sat - Mon 9:30am - 6pm
Fri 10am - 5pm

St-Ouen Flea Market

Marché aux Puces de St-Ouen, aka Clignancourt, is Europe’s largest flea market and the city’s favorite place to find a bargain. Exiting the Métro at Porte de Clignancourt, those in the know pass by the counterfeit designer-goods hawkers, avoid the parking lot with camper vans full of cheap goods, and head under the overpass to Rue des Rosiers. Groups of stalls form smaller flea markets, each with its own specialty, so shopping can feel like walking through a museum where you can actually buy things. The market called Serpette draws serious dealers looking for mid-century marvels, but shoppers who head as far as Jules Vallès market may score some true bargains. Of course, this is France, where food matters, so there are plenty of local cafés to choose from. Ma Cocotte is trendy chic, La Chope des Puces has live jazz with moules frites, and Chez Louisette draws a crowd nostalgic for French tunes with its simple steak frites.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

Lauren Maggard
AFAR Travel Advisor
over 6 years ago

Paris's Giant Flea Market

Our experienced guide can lead you on a walking tour to many of the secret hidden corners of the amazing Puces de St. Ouen, Paris's vibrant giant flea market. Different areas have themes such as decorative furniture, antique textiles, paintings, ceramics, glassware, lighting, prints, maps, vintage clothing, jewelry, bags — the list goes on with thousands of stalls. If you need help negotiating or having your items packed, our guide can take care of it all for you. Whether you want to spend a day or five exploring the arts scene of Paris, from flea markets to auction houses to cutting-edge galleries — and, of course, world-famous museums — Lauren Maggard of AFAR's Travel Advisory Council can create a bespoke itinerary around your interests and schedule. Contact her at lauren.maggard@afar.com.
Kristin Zibell
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Les Puces de Saint-Ouen - Flea Markets in Paris

My favorite scarf cost 1 euro. I couldn't believe my luck when shopping at Les Puces de Saint-Ouen, the flea markets in Paris. Read more about how to visit the flea markets, wander the neighborhoods, eat very very well in two perfect days in Paris: http://takeyourbigtrip.com/2010/11/07/2-days-paris/
Dan Fogarty
almost 7 years ago

A perfect place to shop for anything…or nothing

Take the subway north a little just below the Périphérique to all the market streets around Saint Ouen. From cheap and cherish-able junk to ancient antiques, you can find most anything here. A great way to while away a morning. Go early though and check the times, often closed in the afternoons.
Sivan Askayo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Les Puces Flea Market in Paris

The most famous flea market in Paris is Les Puces de Saint-Ouen, known as Les Puces (The Fleas in French). It is considered one of the biggest antique markets in the world, attracting approx 120,000 visitors a weekend! The market is opened Saturday and Sunday till 6pm and even on Mondays till 5pm! To get there, get the metro line 4 and get off at Porte de Clignancourt. (The 18th arrondissement). I can guarantee that everyone will know where it is. There is an enormous selection of furniture, prints, paintings, mirrors, antique luggage, vintage clothing, hardware, art deco furniture and hardware, kitchen goods, etc etc. As this is a busy and crowded place, highly recommended to keep your wallets tight.
Hannah Betterton
almost 7 years ago

Antiques and Vintage Finds Galore!

Beloved by Parisians as well as global treasure seekers, Les Puces de Saint Ouen is the go to spot for vintage and antique wares that are sure to make a statement. Whether sifting through dressers of pristinely restored lace and table linens, or browsing long forgotten remnants of abandoned factory surplus, this market is a veritable haven for anyone on the quest for hard to find items. Open Saturday through Monday, one can easily be tempted to leave with much more than anticipated or come back for a second helping of collectibles if need be.
Kelly
over 6 years ago

Marché aux Puces

Outdoor flea market

