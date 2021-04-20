Where are you going?
Orange Restaurant Chicago, Lincoln Park [CLOSED]

2413 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Website
| +1 773-549-7833
Pancake Flight at Orange Chicago Illinois United States

Pancake Flight at Orange

In a world with wine flights and cheese flights, I don't know why someone hasn't thought of a pancake flight before. Thankfully Orange filled that gap with delicious fluffy flavorful pancakes before we knew what we were missing. This pancake flight made the perfect breakfast appetizer for my Monday Brunch Group and we even cut each pancake into 4 pieces so we could sample each one. I typically don't order pancakes as a main order because I prefer savory breakfast to sweet but this pancake flight was the ideal start to a Monday morning. And the orange flavored coffee? That was a tangy cup of delectable right there. Orange, you are full of surprises!
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

