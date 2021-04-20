O'o Farm 651 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA

Farm to Farm Eating on Maui Not all food indulgences have to be unhealthy, as the popular O’o Farm located in the Maui highlands proves daily. O’o Farm began in 2000 as the brainchild of two Maui restaurateurs who wanted to offer high-quality, Maui grown ingredients to their diners. In that time they’ve transformed eight-acres of Maui upcountry to a working model of sustainable farming and eating and a tourist destination in its own right.



Visitors begin their healthy eating experience with a guided tour around the gardens, learning about the variety of vegetables, fruits and even flowers that will be on someone’s plate within a day or two. An unexpected thrill of visiting the farm are the amazing views. The farm sits high up in the mountains and enjoys sweeping panoramic views of the valley, beaches and of course ocean. There’s no such thing as a bad day on Maui and the experience is unlike any other on the island.



After a comprehensive lesson in the importance of organic eating, the chef then prepares a robust lunch using products picked throughout the tour. I’m not what you would call a healthy eater normally, but even I wolfed down the expertly prepared salads, tofu and other fresh sides.



If you want to see a new side of Maui and get a delicious lunch in the process, be sure to include a visit to O’o Farm.

