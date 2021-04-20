O'o Farm
651 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
| +1 808-667-4341
Farm to Farm Eating on MauiNot all food indulgences have to be unhealthy, as the popular O’o Farm located in the Maui highlands proves daily. O’o Farm began in 2000 as the brainchild of two Maui restaurateurs who wanted to offer high-quality, Maui grown ingredients to their diners. In that time they’ve transformed eight-acres of Maui upcountry to a working model of sustainable farming and eating and a tourist destination in its own right.
Visitors begin their healthy eating experience with a guided tour around the gardens, learning about the variety of vegetables, fruits and even flowers that will be on someone’s plate within a day or two. An unexpected thrill of visiting the farm are the amazing views. The farm sits high up in the mountains and enjoys sweeping panoramic views of the valley, beaches and of course ocean. There’s no such thing as a bad day on Maui and the experience is unlike any other on the island.
After a comprehensive lesson in the importance of organic eating, the chef then prepares a robust lunch using products picked throughout the tour. I’m not what you would call a healthy eater normally, but even I wolfed down the expertly prepared salads, tofu and other fresh sides.
If you want to see a new side of Maui and get a delicious lunch in the process, be sure to include a visit to O’o Farm.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
You Pick - Farm to Table in Maui
“I’m a farmer.” He said.
I looked him over, with his sleek sunglasses, and curly hair pulled back in a pony tail – he didn’t look like any farmer I had ever met before. Apparently the farmers in Maui have a different style – a Hawaiian style.
Ancil was the head farmer at O’o Farm – an organic farm in Upcountry Maui that was created to specifically serve a handful of restaurants on the island. The farm runs tours and lunches for tourists during the week.
The tour takes you around the farm and teaches you about growing in the unique Haleakala environment. You also get to pick your own veggies, and the chef cooks them up for a family style outdoor lunch. A real farm to table experience!
More Info: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/farm-to-table-maui/
almost 7 years ago
Fresh picked lunch in Maui
We didn't know what to expect when we hiked up the dirt path to O'o Farms. I was researching my new Backroads and Byways of Hawaii book and was told that Maui's Upcountry was a hotbed for organic farms on the slopes of the long dormant Haleakala Volcano. Just what a writer hunting for backroads gems was looking for.
And while many of the farms were of the dirty feet crunchy style variety known to hippie transplants, O'o Farms surprised us with a polished, dare I say, gourmet experience.
The owners run a slew of upscale Maui restaurants and use this organic farm to source their produce and fill their espresso machines, but they've recently opted to add letting visitors stomp around the garden, pick veggies and then hand them over to a gourmet chef, who then whips up an outstanding meal, right there, alfresco.
Add some wine, a flowered trellis, an outdoor communal table, and some adorable staff and you have a real farm lunch.
Oh, and after dinner, you get to sample their house made truffles and freshly roasted espresso from beans they've grown just out back.
Rumor has it they want to add cottages to the mix. Be still my beating heart.
