Novare Res Bier Cafe
4 Canal Plaza, Portland, ME 04101, USA
| +1 207-761-2437
Sat, Sun 12pm - 1am
Mon - Thur 4pm - 1am
Fri 3pm - 1am
Novare Res Bier CaféDown an alley off Exchange Street, serious beer lovers congregate to worship at Novare Res, either at picnic tables on the outdoor patio or at communal tables in the brick-vaulted cellar space. More than 500 small-batch beers from all over the world—at least 25 of them on tap—are available to sample every day. The vast menu is divided by region and taste and style but the waitstaff (or your fellow worshippers) will be happy to steer you to a beer that suits your palate.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Great Selection of Beer
Portland is definitely a great spot for drinking beer. Novare has over 20 beers on tap and more than 250 total selections—you might just get lost in the menu! Although it is all about the beer, wine and cider do play a supporting role. The food menu leans toward German-inspired offerings, with a selection of meat and cheese plates and some sandwiches. The outdoor patio has a lovely atmosphere, full of picnic-style seating. If the mood suits, you could even pick up a game of cornhole.