Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Novare Res Bier Cafe

4 Canal Plaza, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Website
| +1 207-761-2437
Novare Res Bier Café Portland Maine United States
Great Selection of Beer Portland Maine United States
Novare Res Bier Café Portland Maine United States
Great Selection of Beer Portland Maine United States

More info

Sat, Sun 12pm - 1am
Mon - Thur 4pm - 1am
Fri 3pm - 1am

Novare Res Bier Café

Down an alley off Exchange Street, serious beer lovers congregate to worship at Novare Res, either at picnic tables on the outdoor patio or at communal tables in the brick-vaulted cellar space. More than 500 small-batch beers from all over the world—at least 25 of them on tap—are available to sample every day. The vast menu is divided by region and taste and style but the waitstaff (or your fellow worshippers) will be happy to steer you to a beer that suits your palate.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Alison Abbott
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Great Selection of Beer

Portland is definitely a great spot for drinking beer. Novare has over 20 beers on tap and more than 250 total selections—you might just get lost in the menu! Although it is all about the beer, wine and cider do play a supporting role. The food menu leans toward German-inspired offerings, with a selection of meat and cheese plates and some sandwiches. The outdoor patio has a lovely atmosphere, full of picnic-style seating. If the mood suits, you could even pick up a game of cornhole.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points