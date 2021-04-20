Novare Res Bier Cafe 4 Canal Plaza, Portland, ME 04101, USA

More info Sat, Sun 12pm - 1am Mon - Thur 4pm - 1am Fri 3pm - 1am

Novare Res Bier Café Down an alley off Exchange Street, serious beer lovers congregate to worship at Novare Res, either at picnic tables on the outdoor patio or at communal tables in the brick-vaulted cellar space. More than 500 small-batch beers from all over the world—at least 25 of them on tap—are available to sample every day. The vast menu is divided by region and taste and style but the waitstaff (or your fellow worshippers) will be happy to steer you to a beer that suits your palate.