Known for their rugged individualism and independent thinking, Mainers tend to be proud of their state and to love sharing it with anyone who has a genuine interest. From the small cottages and “island only” vehicles of Peaks Island, to the Down East neighborhood look of retail shops in Freeport, to the beach community at Higgins Beach—each of these locations exudes its own local flavor and makes you feel as though you are somewhere different and special. Wherever you go in Maine, you'll likely find a Mainer who is proud of that place and happy to help you get comfortable there as well.