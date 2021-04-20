Where are you going?
National Park (Taman Negara)

World's Longest Canopy Walk Taman Negara Malaysia

World's Longest Canopy Walk

Tucked away inside Taman Negara National Park, in the far reaches of Malaysia, you will find the world's longest canopy walk. Originally built for researchers, the suspended paths are now open to the public. The walk stretches for 500 meters and consists of 10 different bridge sections. While suspended 100 feet above the jungle floor, guides ensure that only about 4 or 5 people are on a section at a time, and that everyone is spaced about 5 meters apart. They instruct you to hold on with both hands at all times, and only take photos at designated points. I listened to none of this, but still made it out alive.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

