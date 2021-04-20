Alleycats Restaurant

Become an Alley Cat
If you like your bars a little rough and ready, completely casual, and seriously boozy, don't miss Alleycats on Poppies II in Kuta. Day and night there are people hanging out, tucking into excellent hangover food and playing pool. To really become an Alley Cat you have to get their logo tattooed somewhere on your body (yes, quite a few people have done this) and have a picture of your tattoo pinned to their wall of fame. You can also do food and drinking challenges to earn your place on the wall. I'm not necessarily recommending you do any of this, but you're sure to meet some fun people and have a great night out at Alleycats.