Alleycats Restaurant

Poppies 2, Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 813-3756-5663
Become an Alley Cat Kuta Indonesia

Sun 10am - 12am
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 12am

Become an Alley Cat

If you like your bars a little rough and ready, completely casual, and seriously boozy, don't miss Alleycats on Poppies II in Kuta. Day and night there are people hanging out, tucking into excellent hangover food and playing pool. To really become an Alley Cat you have to get their logo tattooed somewhere on your body (yes, quite a few people have done this) and have a picture of your tattoo pinned to their wall of fame. You can also do food and drinking challenges to earn your place on the wall. I'm not necessarily recommending you do any of this, but you're sure to meet some fun people and have a great night out at Alleycats.

By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
