Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

One of the top properties in southern Bali, the Four Seasons at Jimbaran Bay is laid out like a Balinese village that tumbles down to the sea. Villas are separated into clusters of 20 to 25 thatched-roof units enclosed by a courtyard wall, making the 156-accommodation property feel more intimate. Modeled after regional homes, they’re adorned with local artwork, traditional textiles, and hand-crafted furniture. Daybeds, private plunge pools, and ocean views are among the amenities, as are offerings such as lavish spa treatments, hands-on cooking classes, and twilight yoga. The resort is even home to a historic temple and shrine, which guests can tour with high priest Aji Ngurah. After a day of exploration or relaxation, there’s no better way to unwind than by enjoying a cocktail on the deck at modern Asian restaurant Sundara, where fire pits warm the air and waves provide the background music.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Jennifer Ley
AFAR Local Expert
over 7 years ago

Door to our villa complex

My own vila complex, compete with house gods, a plunge pool, views of the bay, a thatched roof bedroom/dressing room (huge netted bed and air conditioning, thank you) soaking tub filled with frangipani flowers, outdoor shower, outdoor dining and living room? Sure. I'll stay.
Jennifer Ley
AFAR Local Expert
over 7 years ago

My soaking tub looked out into the garden and outside shower

After a 36 hour plane ride, you bet that soaking tub looked amazing. Who needs a husband when water like this can wrap you in its arms. Easily could live here. Note to self -- Take sledgehammer to bathroom wall on return home.

