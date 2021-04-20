Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Karsa Spa

Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 813-3891-1955
A Spa You Really Deserve Ubud Indonesia

A Spa You Really Deserve

At the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely and the view is absolutely breathtaking. If you don't want to get sweaty walking up the ridge before you go to the spa you can also drive up, or even better get a driver to drop you at the top so you can have your treatment and then walk back down into Ubud.

There is a helpful map of the ridge walk and spa on Karsa's website: www.karsaspa.com

By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points