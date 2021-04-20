Karsa Spa
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 813-3891-1955
Photo courtesy of Karsa Spa
A Spa You Really DeserveAt the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely and the view is absolutely breathtaking. If you don't want to get sweaty walking up the ridge before you go to the spa you can also drive up, or even better get a driver to drop you at the top so you can have your treatment and then walk back down into Ubud.
There is a helpful map of the ridge walk and spa on Karsa's website: www.karsaspa.com