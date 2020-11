Sumba Island is a small curl of paradise, located in the eastern curl of paradise that is Indonesia. (From Bali , it is an hour-and-a-half trip by air.) The tiny, remote island is home to the Nihiwatu surf break—a magnetic roll of surf considered to be one of the best in the world—and the equally magnetic Nihiwatu Hotel, which reopened in April 2014 after a six-month remodel. It’s almost painful to refer to this pristine 600-acre compound—a place deeply rooted in Sumbanese culture and the result of nearly 20 years of relationship-building by cofounder Claude Graves with the island’s 400-plus villages—as a resort, but let’s start there. Picture the finest stretch of tropical white sand, laced with palms and stubby green shrubs. Turn your head to the right and there’s that famously perfect break. Turn it to the left and you’ll find a collection of elegant teak-and-rattan villas, open-air restaurants, and spa pavilions. For many sun-seekers, these luxuries are enough. But layer on the fact that Nihiwatu is the island’s largest employer and that 90 percent of its employees are Sumbanese, and the picture shifts. Add in the Sumba Foundation, a nonprofit into which all of Nihiwatu’s profits are funneled, and which counts reducing the local malaria rate by 85 percent and building local schools among its successes, and a very different image of a resort begins to form.Mind at ease? Now for the fun: Between all that beach time, there are thousand-year-old villages to visit, Ikat weaving to explore, nightly bonfires to circle around, and spa safaris to indulge in (see below). Or volunteer at one of the nonprofit clinics or programs the Sumba Foundation runs or supports. In 2015, watch for 11 new villas and a treehouse jungle spa from new owner, hotelier James McBride.