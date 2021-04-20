Mother's Antiques & Fine Cigar 55-3419 Akoni Pule Highway

Stepping Through Smoke to a Time Gone By An excellent way to enjoy a long trip around the Big Island is to poke around in Mother's Antiques & Fine Cigars in Hawi (located near Kapaau). Items from eras gone by populate this store along with a fine collection of cigars.



This shop enables visitors to dream of old times when men sat in rocking chairs on a veranda and slowly smoked cigars while sporadically talking about the day's events.



Stop in for a feel of local island lore and to seek out a treasure all your own.



