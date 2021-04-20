Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Monoprix

52 Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 45 48 18 08
Monoprix Paris France
Don't pass on the supermarket Paris France
Monoprix Paris France
Don't pass on the supermarket Paris France

More info

Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 10pm

Monoprix

The Target of Paris
By Kelly

More Recommendations

Wee Ling Soh
over 6 years ago

Don't pass on the supermarket

Good news for the shopaholics and probably bad news for their companions. Monoprix is everywhere in Paris -- for a good reason. While it's not the most obvious choice if you are not intending to whip up a home-cooked dinner in your AirBnB apartment or hunting down foodstuff cheaper than what is being sold at La Grande Epicerie for foodie friends back home, it's definitely worth popping in for a look.

Some fashionistas have also been known to raid Monoprix’s clothing line for particular classic pieces, but me, I head straight for the affordable Duralex Picardie tumblers or, more often than not, Sophie the Giraffe teethers. It’s a pretty convenient made-in-France souvenir for the newborns of loved ones. Beats me why the exact same teether costs more than twice the Monoprix sticker price at Galeries Lafayette ! Protip: Make sure you head to a Monoprix with a toy/baby product section.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points