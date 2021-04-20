Monoprix
Don't pass on the supermarket
Good news for the shopaholics and probably bad news for their companions. Monoprix is everywhere in Paris -- for a good reason. While it's not the most obvious choice if you are not intending to whip up a home-cooked dinner in your AirBnB apartment or hunting down foodstuff cheaper than what is being sold at La Grande Epicerie for foodie friends back home, it's definitely worth popping in for a look.
Some fashionistas have also been known to raid Monoprix’s clothing line for particular classic pieces, but me, I head straight for the affordable Duralex Picardie tumblers or, more often than not, Sophie the Giraffe teethers. It’s a pretty convenient made-in-France souvenir for the newborns of loved ones. Beats me why the exact same teether costs more than twice the Monoprix sticker price at Galeries Lafayette ! Protip: Make sure you head to a Monoprix with a toy/baby product section.
