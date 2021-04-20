Where are you going?
Michigan Science Center

5020 John R St, Detroit, MI 48202, USA
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Fri 10am - 3pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

A Fun Place to Learn for Kids of All Ages

The Michigan Science Center is one of Detroit's most kid-friendly museums. Located very close to downtown, right next to the Detroit Institute of Art, it has hosted traveling exhibits like Bodies but the permanent exhibits are more than enough of a draw in and of themselves. They are divided into Space, Engineering, Motion, Health and Nutrition, and Kids Town. This latter entertains children five years and younger so that parents with older children can roam the other areas of the museum at ease. On-site is also an IMAX theater, planetarium, and laser show.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

