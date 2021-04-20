Mercado & Taqueria De Amigos
1999 Pescadero Creek Rd, Pescadero, CA 94060, USA
+1 650-879-0232
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
Cow Tongue Tacos in PescaderoMercado & Taqueria de Amigos is located an hour south of San Francisco, not far from Pescadero Beach. This unassuming taco joint is actually within a gas station convenience store. The building is burnt orange and decorated with multi-colored lights, which might have been Christmas lights that they forgot to take down. But for some reason, after the initial sensory overload, my initial reservations about eating tacos in a gas station quickly dispelled.
I ordered a taco lengua, cow tongue, which came complete with onions, cilantro and chunky salsa for $3.50. My TCB (Taco Crawl Buddy) ordered a “Taco Super” with carne asada, which came with lettuce, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and cheese for $2.15. Personally, cow tongue is not my favorite cut of beef but that aside, the food was freshly prepared and tasted clean. Free chips and salsa make it a complete meal, and for a small added cost, the rice is flavorful and plenty.
If Pescadero is ever on your radar, it’s worth visiting given you have the time to wander around. With just one dirt road that houses a bar, a bakery, a coffee shop among other small businesses, it’s almost like you’ve taken a step back in time. We wanted to stay and visit the bakery, but we had other tasks to attend to (aka tacos to eat).
