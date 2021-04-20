Where are you going?
Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Visitor Center

16-701 Macadamia Road, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
+1 808-966-8618
More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm

Best Mac Nuts from Hawaii

Living in Hawaii, I find it's not hard to appreciate macadamia nuts. After moving to the Islands, I did not waste any time determining my favorite kind of chocolate-covered mac, Mauna Loa. As with many other companies, mac nut orchards dot the Big Island, which has a great growing environment for the unusual nuts.

The Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company operates a visitors' center on the Big Island along with their orchards and processing plant. A tour of the area includes a farm to final product education and, of course, free samples for your enjoyment.

I always keep several boxes on hand to give to my house guests to welcome them to Hawaii, but mac nuts are also a great gift for tourists to bring back home.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Andi Fisher
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Go nuts at the Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Visitor Center

You know you have to buy that box of Mauna Loa macadamia nuts or chocolates for the friends, family and office-mates or you can't go home, so you might as well go direct to the factory and see first hand how they are made. Buying the products at the factory store will also save you a little cash as well.

You can even watch them hand-dip the chocolate covered macadamia nut cookies individually!

Can get crowded with tour buses, just try to go earlier in the morning or right before closing and you should be okay. It's a lovely drive amongst the trees on the way in.

