Go nuts at the Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Visitor Center

You know you have to buy that box of Mauna Loa macadamia nuts or chocolates for the friends, family and office-mates or you can't go home, so you might as well go direct to the factory and see first hand how they are made. Buying the products at the factory store will also save you a little cash as well.



You can even watch them hand-dip the chocolate covered macadamia nut cookies individually!



Can get crowded with tour buses, just try to go earlier in the morning or right before closing and you should be okay. It's a lovely drive amongst the trees on the way in.