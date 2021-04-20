Marz O Rin

Best Cakes and Pastries in Pune

Marzorin has been up on MG Road in the camp area since a very long time now. The camp area in Pune is itself known for the most delicious street food available being rolls, pastries, biryani's or other snacks. Marzorin was initially a home which was turned into a bakery by the family itself. They own and run the bakery. I have grown up in Pune and every Christmas my parents buy cakes, macaroons and other snacks for their students in the lab and other friends, colleagues. I being a chocolate fan always eat the chocolate pastry and get the chocolate chip cake home for the week. They also have Ice Crushers with amazing flavors which rejuvenates you from the Pune heat. It's a great place to catch up with your friends and enjoy some delicious food. Service is really good and quick. The ambience gives a feel of old roman architecture and is clean at all times.