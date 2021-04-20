Marz O Rin
Bakthiar Plaza, 6, MG Road, Camp, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
| +91 20 2613 0774
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 10pm
Refuel on the Balcony of Marz-O-RinGenerations have been visiting Marz-o-rin since it first popped up on the busy MG Road in 1965. Set over two stories and housed in a heritage building, it is famous for its rolls, burgers, and sandwiches.
Marz-o-rin is a typical Pune café—a chalkboard on the wall announces the menu, and you know you will get a good meal but without unnecessary frills. The highlight of eating here is the café's commitment to sustainable practices and their focus on quality and nutrition. They do not serve any fried foods or carbonated drinks.
The café is self-service. Head up to the second floor, place your order at the counter, collect it once it's ready, and find a seat on the adjoining balcony overlooking the street.
Then munch on your food and watch the world go by.
almost 5 years ago
Marzorin has been up on MG Road in the camp area since a very long time now. The camp area in Pune is itself known for the most delicious street food available being rolls, pastries, biryani's or other snacks. Marzorin was initially a home which was turned into a bakery by the family itself. They own and run the bakery. I have grown up in Pune and every Christmas my parents buy cakes, macaroons and other snacks for their students in the lab and other friends, colleagues. I being a chocolate fan always eat the chocolate pastry and get the chocolate chip cake home for the week. They also have Ice Crushers with amazing flavors which rejuvenates you from the Pune heat. It's a great place to catch up with your friends and enjoy some delicious food. Service is really good and quick. The ambience gives a feel of old roman architecture and is clean at all times.