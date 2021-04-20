A World Class Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania

A 45 minute ride from Philadelphia will take you to Longwood Gardens, one of the most spectacular gardens I've encountered in my world travels.



When walking the 1000+ acres, I couldn't help but think this must have been the American version of Downton Abbey in it's day. Even though the gardens history goes back to the 1700's owned by William Penn himself, the current incarnation of the estate exemplifies the early 20th century in all its grandeur and elegance.



Don't miss the Conservatory and the attached Grand Ballroom, which hosts one of the biggest organs in the world.