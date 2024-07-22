HomeTravel GuidesPennsylvania

Philadelphia alone has some of the country’s most exciting restaurants, including several James Beard Award winners, and cultural heavyweights like the Rodin Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, whose galleries are filled with Persian tiles, radical paintings from the 1960s and ’70s, and pieces by Marcel Duchamp. Pennsylvania was the second U.S. state, so its history goes deep; visit battlefields such as Gettysburg National Military Park, the iconic Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, and historic homes like Pulitzer Prize–winner Pearl S. Buck’s 1825 stone farmhouse in Bucks County. Don’t miss autumn foliage in the Pocono Mountains, either.

Overview

Planning your trip

Use these articles, resources, and guides to plan and inspire your next trip to Pennsylvania.

  1. View of buildings in the Center City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Philadelphia
    May 24, 2018 10:38 AM
     · 
    Sue Manuel
Read Before You Go
Philadelphia is home to
In the Magazine
How to Explore Philadelphia Like a Local
Everything you need to know for your next trip to Philly—including where to eat, shop, sleep, and explore.
May 07, 2024 02:12 PM
 · 
Joseph Hernandez
Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon is the award-winning chef and restaurateur behind Kalaya, an authentic Thai kitchen based out of Fishtown, Philadelphia.
In the Magazine
This East Coast City Is Bursting With Creative Energy Right Now
May 07, 2024 02:08 PM
 · 
Joseph Hernandez
Two yellow miniature cars in front of the Golden Gate Bridge
Travel for Good
5 EV Tours That Are Changing Sightseeing in the United States
March 29, 2024 10:47 PM
 · 
Elissa Garay
Three people sitting in camping chairs looking at the sky with solar eclipse viewers
Astrotourism
7 U.S. Parks With Great Views of Totality for the April Solar Eclipse
February 06, 2024 02:28 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Cody's Warren Street at dusk, with several motorcycles; parked cars line sides of street
Where to Travel Next
The Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State
January 12, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Hotels
Capella Ubud's main pool, seen from above.
Hotels
The 13 Coolest Hotel Pools in the World
These hotel pools around the globe are worth building a trip around.
June 13, 2024 08:00 PM
 · 
Kathryn Romeyn
Resources to help plan your trip
Hiking + Cycling
These 3 Long-Distance Scenic Trails Have Joined the National Park System
The total number of U.S. national park units has been bumped up to 428 with the designation of these scenic trails: the Ice Age, the New England, and the North Country.
December 13, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Air Travel News
American Airlines Just Added These New Europe Routes for 2024
The Fort Worth, Texas–based carrier is introducing new flights to four destinations in Europe next year.
August 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Weekend Getaways
9 Easy Weekend Getaways From New York City—No Flights Required
Getting out of the city has never been easier—if only for a couple of days.
August 14, 2023 07:19 PM
 · 
Sarah Buder
Natural Wonders
The 18 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.
From national and state parks to small towns, these destinations are the best places to see autumn foliage.
August 06, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
AFAR Editors
Road Trips
See 9 Stunning Frank Lloyd Wright Works on the New Great Wright Road Trip
Follow a four-day ramble through scenic western New York to see some of the American architect’s most impressive works.
August 27, 2021 04:38 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
Cities We Love
Why You Should Visit Philadelphia This Summer
Philly shakes off the pandemic blues this summer with a lively mix of American history, music, art, and new flavors.
July 09, 2021 02:13 PM
 · 
Julia M. Klein
Family Fun in Philly
Philadelphia boasts endless options for family visits. Hit the historic sites and the Art Museum (for photos at the Rocky statue and a run up the iconic steps, natch). Then hang out with some dinosaurs and have some doughnuts. Here is our insider’s list of kid-friendly stuff in the City of Brotherly Love.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
Sue Manuel
Fun day trips out of Philly
Visitors to Philly have quite a few options for a fun day trip day outside of the city. Ready to go beyond hoagies and history lessons? From battleships to flea markets and gorgeous gardens, these fun destinations will get you out of Philadelphia for the day.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
Sue Manuel
The Perfect Weekend in Philadelphia
Over a long weekend, you can enjoy many of Philadelphia’s historic and cultural attractions. You have markets to peruse, doughtnuts to inhale, world-class museums, and food for days. Keep in mind, with only three days in Philly, you will just scratch the surface of what the city has to offer.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
Sue Manuel
The Perfect Day in Philadelphia
Your perfect day in Philadelphia can include iconic cultural attractions and delicious local treats. Taste coffee and creative donuts, take a trip through Independence Hall, munch on a classic Philly cheese steak... and a trip to the general store, the art museum, and a Prohibition-era cocktail bar. Sounds like a perfect way to enjoy a perfect day in Philadelphia.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
Sue Manuel
Hidden Philly exposed for visitors
The strange and fascinating, the wild and the wonderful in the City of Brotherly Love.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
Sue Manuel
A Guide to Pittsburgh
With an emerging local food scene, a coffee culture to rival the coastline, and a tremendous cultural wealth in the form of museums, historical sites, and diverse neighborhoods, Pittsburgh is a little gem that’s big on substance.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
Allison Murray
