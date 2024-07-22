Philadelphia alone has some of the country’s most exciting restaurants, including several James Beard Award winners, and cultural heavyweights like the Rodin Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, whose galleries are filled with Persian tiles, radical paintings from the 1960s and ’70s, and pieces by Marcel Duchamp. Pennsylvania was the second U.S. state, so its history goes deep; visit battlefields such as Gettysburg National Military Park, the iconic Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, and historic homes like Pulitzer Prize–winner Pearl S. Buck’s 1825 stone farmhouse in Bucks County. Don’t miss autumn foliage in the Pocono Mountains, either.