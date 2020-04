A 25-minute Blue Line ride from the tourist crowds of the Chicago Loop and Michigan Avenue, Longman & Eagle is a unique case study: It’s a Michelin-starred gastropub whose chefs also serve up stylish innkeeping service. Occupying the top floor of a two-story building facing the L station, the six smartly designed rooms (with an entrance independent from the restaurant) feature hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, original art, and a primary color scheme that offsets spare, modernist furniture by Robert McAdams and Jon Martin of Mode Carpentry—a neighborhood company flourishing on many elegant gentrification projects. Through Longman & Eagle’s pub staff and regulars, guests have insider access to Logan Square, one of Chicago’s up-and-coming neighborhoods. What they won’t get are traditional hotel services such as room service or 24-hour concierge. Independent travelers use the swift and efficient local transportation; taxis for trips into town are easy to come by at the stand across the street from the restaurant. What the rooms lack in soundproofing, they make up for in quality entertainment: HDTVs equipped with Apple TV service, and, in the larger three rooms, vintage cassette players complete with mix tapes.