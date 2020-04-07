Longman & Eagle in Chicago

PBR, coffee and a pile of bacon. That's what a Saturday brunch should look like! It's easy to walk right past Longman & Eagle because it's on an unscenic strip of Logan Square; but visitors should do themselves a favor and stop in. The menu runs the gamut from esoteric offerings like pastrami spiced pig head to familiar comfort food like fried chicken and waffles, all utilizing local organic food from neighboring farms in the region. Travelers can also spend the night in the boutique hotel above the restaurant but they need to reserve the rooms in advance because there are only 6 of them.