A Writer's Place to Linger

Unfortunately, these days, Les Deux Magots gets a bad rap for being touristy and overpriced. Being one of Hemingway’s old haunts, this beautiful cafe gets a lot of traffic. We recommend coming here on a warm summer evening and grabbing a table outside on the sidewalk. It is the perfect place to sip a glass of wine and watch the people stroll down the Boulevard Saint Germain. You may even want to bring a journal and something to write with. While the well-dressed waiters hustle around you, it is difficult to not get swept up in the nostalgia of it all. This is where the great literary geniuses came to meet, and perhaps, creativity still lingers in the air here. Aspiring writers, this is your cafe. You never know just how magically inspirational a place like this can be.