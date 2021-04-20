Where are you going?
Les Bouquinistes de Paris

53 Quai des Grands Augustins, 75006 Paris, France
| +33 1 43 25 45 94
A Seine-Side Treasure Hunt Paris France

Sun - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 7pm - 10:30pm

A Seine-Side Treasure Hunt

If you've ever walked along the banks of the river Seine, you've probably seen long green boxes and their vendors plying souvenirs, postcards and a variety of other knick-knacks. But did you know that these Bouquinistes - all 240+ of them - are considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site?

Take the time to peruse what they're offering. More than just frivolous trinkets, many of them house collector's items from vintage magazines and stamps to used books, trading cards and old photos (which make for a far more interesting postcard).

Stroll the Seine and talk to the vendors - you might just find yourself walking away with a Parisian treasure you'll actually want to hang onto.

(Bouquinistes are set up on the right bank from Pont Marie to Quai du Louvre and on the left bank from Quai de la Tournelle to Quai Voltaire)
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

