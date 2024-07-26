Use Your Marriott Bonvoy Points on This Dreamy Safari Lodge in Kenya

~ The vibe: A safari experience that lets guests connect with nature and themselves Location: Masai Mara, Kenya | View on Google Maps Loyalty program: Marriot Bonvoy Price: From $2,475 per person per night| Book now ~

~

The Afar take

In 2023, JW Marriott opened its first safari lodge on the fringes of the Masai Mara National Reserve, bringing its wellness ethos and resort-style amenities to the African safari experience. JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge is bathed in a neutral color palette with pops of pan-African patterns, and the suites are generously sized and designed for maximum comfort. There are plenty of common areas for dining, drinking, and relaxing, including a main terrace set around a giant fig tree. An extensive spa area features two treatment rooms, a cold plunge pool, and a sauna and steam room.

The lodge has sought to improve its carbon footprint: 80 percent of the property’s energy comes from on-site solar panels, and harvested rainwater is used to irrigate a small on-site organic garden. Glass water bottles replace plastic ones. The lodge planted 5,000 trees on the 43-acre property, and guests can plant a tree during their stay.

In May 2024, the nationwide flooding damaged the property, which was forced to close for several months for repairs. It reopened July 15.

A lounge area at the JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya Courtesy of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge

Who’s it for?

Safarigoers who want luxury and deep relaxation in the bush. Between exciting drives on bumpy dirt roads, guests can take advantage of the property’s extensive amenities, among them a pool, a gym, and a spa. The property is drawing Marriott Bonvoy loyalty members looking to cash in their points in new ways. Many people I met at the property had never imagined coming on a safari before and were thrilled that the Bonvoy points program afforded them the opportunity.

The location

JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge overlooks the Talek River in the Masai Mara National Reserve, best known for its annual wildebeest migration in August. Most visitors either fly or drive to the Masai Mara from Nairobi; my husband and I are based in Nairobi, and we opted for the five-hour drive on smooth roads.

The rich diversity of fauna in the Masai Mara is on full display here. Most memorably, I saw a mother cheetah hunt and kill a baby gazelle, which she brought back to her four hungry cubs. I also spotted Kenya’s national bird, the multicolor lilac-breasted roller. In Kenya, the bird’s colors, which include red, blue, green, and lilac, represent the country’s various cultural identities, including more than 40 tribal groups.

Every guest has a private outdoor veranda overlooking the Talek River, where hippos snort and crocodiles slink through the water.

The rooms

The 20 spacious suites are furnished in neutral hues and pan-African patterns, including prints and decor from Kenya and South Africa. “The neutral color scheme was chosen to blend in nicely with nature,” said Fairman Muhingi, the lodge manager.

Every guest accommodation has a private outdoor veranda overlooking the Talek River, where hippos snort and crocodiles slink through the water. Guests can enjoy the sights and sounds of nature from two lounge chairs, an outdoor shower, or the solar-heated outdoor whirlpool.

A tent at JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya Sarika Bansal

The food and drink

The chefs at the lodge prepare fresh seasonal food, with some of the produce coming from their on-site 16,000-square-foot organic garden. The menu changes daily, with certain nights devoted to specific cuisines. I took delight in the Indian feast one night, placed family-style in the center of our table in tasteful black stoneware. If guests get hungry in the middle of the night, they may want to nibble on the homemade cookies, nuts, and potato chips available in the rooms, which they can munch alongside a glass of wine or whiskey (also in the rooms).

Staff and service

The JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge has committed to hiring people from the local community: Currently, about 60 percent of the staff are from the area around the lodge. To staff who have not worked in hospitality before, the Marriott offers a nine-month apprenticeship program. The property also works with a local guiding school at Maasai Mara University to hire future safari drivers and guides.

The property had been open for about six months by the time of my stay and was working out a few service kinks (I was served meat a couple of times, despite having mentioned I was vegetarian at check-in). However, the team went out of their way to ensure we were comfortable in our tent, while a trainer took extra time to show my husband and me how to use the gym equipment. Our safari driver and guide, Janet Maruga, stood out, and not just because there are relatively few women in Africa who are safari drivers and guides. She was a skilled animal spotter and expert driver who made our bush experiences that much more rewarding.

The pool at JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya Courtesy of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge

Accessibility

The Marriott is designed to cater to a variety of guests, including those with physical limitations. The entire property is on one level, making it easier to traverse for guests with mobility aids. One guest suite is fully accessible to ADA considerations, with ramps, lower furniture, and bars on the bathroom walls. There is an accessible washroom in the common area with bars, a lower sink, and a call button in case of emergency. And finally, two of the Marriott’s safari vehicles feature wider doors that can accommodate wheelchairs.

A jackal in Kenya’s Masai Mara, taken near the JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge Courtesy of Ethan Kay

The Canon studio

The JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge has an on-site Canon studio staffed by talented in-house photographer Moses Letura. For my husband and me, that was the most memorable part of our stay. Guests can opt to take a 30-minute wildlife photography class and bring a Canon DSLR camera with a safari-appropriate zoom lens into the bush, and Letura will edit up to 10 photos that guests can print at home. Having access to a high-end SLR camera awakened the photographer in my husband. He hadn’t touched his own camera in years, but after taking some epic wildlife photos, he’s committed to turning photography into a hobby again.