The Wythe
79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
| +1 718-486-7422
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 11pm
Fri 5pm - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am
The WytheA five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made wallpaper to the Brooklyn-sourced minibar. The little details here stand out, including concrete floors with under-floor heating and the use of reclaimed wood (from the former factory) in the ceilings. The spacious lofts are particularly noteworthy for their floor-to-ceiling views of the Manhattan skyline and standalone pedestal tubs. Visitors and New Yorkers mingle over cocktails on the rooftop bar as well as at the spacious restaurant, which was recently taken over by restaurateur Jon Neidich and his team at Golden Age Hospitality (owners of popular New York spots ACME, Slowly Shirley, and The Happiest Hour).
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Local Luxuries at the Wythe
The Wythe likes to keep things local. The boutique hotel is a converted old factory set near the waterfront of Williamsburg, Broooklyn and was renovated to maintain its historic charm. Its style follows a chic and understated aesthetic with no detail left ignored. Furniture in the rooms is locally made with custom beds built from the building's reclaimed pine ceiling. Bathrooms are stocked with handmade, natural bath products stocked by New York company, Goldies. Even the wallpaper, murals, hand towels and light fixtures are created by local artists. The minibar and fridge is stocked with artisanal goodies from neighborhood shops. No room service here – the hotel encourages guests to leave their rooms and experience Brooklyn for themselves.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A bunk room fit for a band
These are not the bunk beds from your college dorm days. The Wythe Hotel in the heart of Williamburg, Brooklyn has four- and six-person band rooms perfect for large groups traveling together. Decor is smart with industrial chic flair. Comfortable bunk beds flank the sides of the room and are are lined with luxurious linens and house private, flat screen televisions. The room opens to a lounge with overstuffed seating and a floor-to-ceiling window that offers expansive views of the Hudson and Manhattan skyline. Armoires, shelves and drawers built into the bunks provide plenty of storage. There are even two shower stalls so guests don't have to wait to take turns using the bathroom. The room is stocked with tons of plush towels and bulk-size, natural bath products. Best of all, the location is walking distance to tons of bars, restaurants and shopping. Those feeling particularly lazy will find the hotel bar 10 steps down the hall – a hot spot among locals and visitors. Even if you're not in a band, you'll feel like a rock star during your stay.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Best Bar View of the Manhattan Skyline: The Ides
I would say apart from the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Centre, this is my favourite view of Manhattan. It is a jawdropping view. Even though it was a rainy day, this was the perfect backdrop to have a Dark and Stormy and take in the (hipster) scene. I highly recommend visiting in the afternoon if you are visiting on a weekend. I have heard it can get crowded and quickly. Another note: it is VERY difficult to get a cab from the Wythe, especially if you are going into the city.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Sunsets In Williamsburg
The Wythe Hotel know for its view of the city from the rooftop which is at its best in the summer. For a chilled out Sunday cocktail in Brooklyn check this place out
almost 7 years ago
A Room with a Brew
After an exhausting day of flights culminating in a sunset landing in New York City, the best pick-me-up is a beer at the rooftop bar of this Williamsburg hotel. The view of Manhattan is unbeatable; it will make you fall in love with New York all over again—especially after a few brews. You can catch a ferry to Manhattan; it's within walking distance of Wythe. Although, once the Empire State Building lights up, you may not want to give up your seat on this patio.