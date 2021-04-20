A bunk room fit for a band

These are not the bunk beds from your college dorm days. The Wythe Hotel in the heart of Williamburg, Brooklyn has four- and six-person band rooms perfect for large groups traveling together. Decor is smart with industrial chic flair. Comfortable bunk beds flank the sides of the room and are are lined with luxurious linens and house private, flat screen televisions. The room opens to a lounge with overstuffed seating and a floor-to-ceiling window that offers expansive views of the Hudson and Manhattan skyline. Armoires, shelves and drawers built into the bunks provide plenty of storage. There are even two shower stalls so guests don't have to wait to take turns using the bathroom. The room is stocked with tons of plush towels and bulk-size, natural bath products. Best of all, the location is walking distance to tons of bars, restaurants and shopping. Those feeling particularly lazy will find the hotel bar 10 steps down the hall – a hot spot among locals and visitors. Even if you're not in a band, you'll feel like a rock star during your stay.