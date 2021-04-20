Le Verre Volé
67 Rue de Lancry, 75010 Paris, France
| +33 1 48 03 17 34
Sun - Sat 12:30pm - 2:30pm, 7:30pm - 1am
Le Verre Volé, ParisThe folks behind this bistro à vins and wine shop are part of the sincere network of people in our neighborhood who share the same values I have—they take risks, they’re curious, they care about the environment. This is where my husband and I buy our wine, and the food is delicious, too. —Matali Crasset
67 rue de Lancry, arr. 11, 33/(0) 1-48-03-17-34. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Mari Bastashevski. Read more about Matali Crasset's Belleville neighborhood.
almost 7 years ago
Bistro Magnifique !!
Small bistro with fantastic food and good wine selection..