Le Verre Volé

67 Rue de Lancry, 75010 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 48 03 17 34
Bistro Magnifique !! Paris France
Sun - Sat 12:30pm - 2:30pm, 7:30pm - 1am

Le Verre Volé, Paris

The folks behind this bistro à vins and wine shop are part of the sincere network of people in our neighborhood who share the same values I have—they take risks, they’re curious, they care about the environment. This is where my husband and I buy our wine, and the food is delicious, too. —Matali Crasset
67 rue de Lancry, arr. 11, 33/(0) 1-48-03-17-34. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Mari Bastashevski. Read more about Matali Crasset's Belleville neighborhood.
By Jorge Garcia

Jorge Garcia
almost 7 years ago

Bistro Magnifique !!

Small bistro with fantastic food and good wine selection..

