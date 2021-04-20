Ken's House of Pancakes

This is your local 24 hour dive diner

This is the place everyone goes when the bars close, when they get kicked out of a closing store, or if they're doing late night studying sessions. It's right on the corner of two main roads so it gets a ton of traffic and is pretty much always busy.



If you're craving a lot of diner food and it's going to be a late night, this is where tourists or locals alike find themselves.

