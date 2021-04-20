Where are you going?
Pancakes and Island Breakfasts

We walked into Ken's House of Pancakes and instantly felt the small-town diner experience wash over us like the waves in Hilo Bay.

Classic coffee cups with Ken's logo splashed on the side, massive stacks of pancakes, and plates of the loco moco sat on tables full of people enjoying their morning.

The large restaurant serves up local food and local culture. With daily specials and warm waitresses, you will feel exactly like you are in a Hawaiian country town.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

Ariana Thompson
about 5 years ago

This is your local 24 hour dive diner

This is the place everyone goes when the bars close, when they get kicked out of a closing store, or if they're doing late night studying sessions. It's right on the corner of two main roads so it gets a ton of traffic and is pretty much always busy.

If you're craving a lot of diner food and it's going to be a late night, this is where tourists or locals alike find themselves.

