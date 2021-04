Little Italy in Dallas

If all things Italian entice you no matter where you are, then Jimmy's Food Store should be on your Dallas itinerary.Owned and operated by an Italian American family, everything is either imported from Italy or is grown or produced locally.Check their calendar of events - you might get lucky and be in town when Jimmy's is hosting one of their wine tastings. I never miss these, as it's a great way to learn about Italian wine and make new friends.On Saturday's there are always mini tastings with local vendors. It's usually packed and can be a bit challenging to not bump into anyone or anything, but this just adds to the fun. It's also the best day to practice speaking Italian with a native speaker.Try one of their famous Italian sandwiches for dining in or take-away and finish it off with a shot of espresso for just $1.00. Or just drop in for the overall ambiance, peruse the mouth-watering selection of wines, cheeses, salamis, and olive oils for sale. Now that's Italian.