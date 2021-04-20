Where are you going?
Jimmy's Food Store

4901 Bryan Street
Website
| +1 214-823-6180
Family- run Italian food imports and deli Dallas Texas United States
More info

Mon - Sat 9am - 7:30pm

Little Italy in Dallas

If all things Italian entice you no matter where you are, then Jimmy's Food Store should be on your Dallas itinerary.

Owned and operated by an Italian American family, everything is either imported from Italy or is grown or produced locally.

Check their calendar of events - you might get lucky and be in town when Jimmy's is hosting one of their wine tastings. I never miss these, as it's a great way to learn about Italian wine and make new friends.

On Saturday's there are always mini tastings with local vendors. It's usually packed and can be a bit challenging to not bump into anyone or anything, but this just adds to the fun. It's also the best day to practice speaking Italian with a native speaker.

Try one of their famous Italian sandwiches for dining in or take-away and finish it off with a shot of espresso for just $1.00. Or just drop in for the overall ambiance, peruse the mouth-watering selection of wines, cheeses, salamis, and olive oils for sale. Now that's Italian.
By Penny Sadler

eva hevron
over 6 years ago

Family- run Italian food imports and deli

jimmy's is a dallas icon, with food and drinks straight from Italy (seriously, many of their beverages have labels only in Italian - can be a roll of the dice!).

the market is in front, with Italian wines, house-made pastas, sausages, and rows of tomato sauce. the deli is along the back wall, where you can order freshly made sandwiches (the prosciutto panino is a personal favorite), pizza dough, lasagna, and more.

you can choose a beer or a fizzy Italian soda to enjoy with your meal, or choose from their large choice of wines. small tables are in front, but the larger dining area is hidden through the narrow hallway in the back corner. if you're looking for a legit Italian experience, this is your place. it's always packed, so be prepared to wait for your sandwich.

