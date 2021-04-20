Jimmy's Food Store

Family- run Italian food imports and deli

jimmy's is a dallas icon, with food and drinks straight from Italy (seriously, many of their beverages have labels only in Italian - can be a roll of the dice!).



the market is in front, with Italian wines, house-made pastas, sausages, and rows of tomato sauce. the deli is along the back wall, where you can order freshly made sandwiches (the prosciutto panino is a personal favorite), pizza dough, lasagna, and more.



you can choose a beer or a fizzy Italian soda to enjoy with your meal, or choose from their large choice of wines. small tables are in front, but the larger dining area is hidden through the narrow hallway in the back corner. if you're looking for a legit Italian experience, this is your place. it's always packed, so be prepared to wait for your sandwich.