Hole In the Wall Books
Known to me as the "little blue house," this independently owned bibliophile's paradise has been operating strong on the same Broad Street spot for over 30 years. Inside, the store is crammed with wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling books, especially with science fiction and comics. Fans of Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Star Wars
, and Star Trek
will feel right at home. In addition to purchasing books, you can also trade in books and get credits which you can then use to buy other books. However, staff can be very selective with trade-ins. Not only are comics and science fiction preferred, so are classic novels (e.g. Vonnegut, Steinbeck, Hemingway, etc.).