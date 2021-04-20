Hilo Farmers Market and, Kamehameha Avenue, Mamo St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA

The Best of the US: Hilo Farmers Market The Huffington Post named the Hilo Farmers Market the best in the United States.

For fresh local flavors, the market is open every day except Sunday. The big market days are on Wednesdays and Saturdays where more than 200 vendors including farmers and crafts people gather to sell their goods. If you're looking for local souvenirs to take home or just a place to grab a quick fresh and tasty lunch, the Hilo Farmers Market will provide a beautiful morning or afternoon of shopping and eating.



