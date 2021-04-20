Hilo Farmers Market
and, Kamehameha Avenue, Mamo St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
| +1 808-933-1000
More info
Sun - Tue, Thur, Fri 7am - 4pm
Wed, Sat 6am - 4pm
The Best of the US: Hilo Farmers MarketThe Huffington Post named the Hilo Farmers Market the best in the United States.
For fresh local flavors, the market is open every day except Sunday. The big market days are on Wednesdays and Saturdays where more than 200 vendors including farmers and crafts people gather to sell their goods. If you're looking for local souvenirs to take home or just a place to grab a quick fresh and tasty lunch, the Hilo Farmers Market will provide a beautiful morning or afternoon of shopping and eating.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Get clean with Filthy Farmgirl Soap at the Hilo Farmer's Market
If you are in Hilo heading to the farmer's market, make sure you find the Filthy Farmgirl Soap stand. They have great local, handmade soaps which make you unique gifts for you to take back to the mainland. They smell great and with some pretty raunchy names can definitely be a conversation starter too!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Hilo Farmer's Market for Locals and Tourists Alike
Wednesdays and Saturdays locals and tourists alike crowd the Hilo Farmer's Market for fresh produce, local food products and artisanal craft goods.
Everyone is super friendly offering lots of samples and if you are staying in town for any length of time it is a great place to pick up food for cheap - either to take out or take back to your hotel or apartment to cook.
Everyone is super friendly offering lots of samples and if you are staying in town for any length of time it is a great place to pick up food for cheap - either to take out or take back to your hotel or apartment to cook.