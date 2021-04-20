Hier Aujourd'hui Demain

Where are you going?
29 Rue de Poitou, 75003 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 74 10 10
The area around the rue de Bretagne in the north part of the Marais continues to be a big draw with locals and visitors for a number of reasons: the Marché des Enfants Rouges covered market with food stalls, the wincingly bobo-chic Café Charlot (people go even if the service is uneven and the fries are frozen), the Franco-British brunch institution Rose Bakery and the upstart Candelaria, one of the best places in the city for tacos and cocktails.

Equally as iconic as some of these hot spots it Hier Aujourd'hui et Demain, a shop right across from Café Charlot that hawks vintage home decor accessories and French industrial lamps - both of which have reeled me (and my wallet) in many a time. A great source for original pieces and antiques to bring back with you after your trip.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

