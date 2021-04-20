Where are you going?
Harborwalk

374 Congress St #307, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Website
| +1 617-482-1722
Connecting With Boston Harbor Boston Massachusetts United States

Connecting With Boston Harbor

One of the first things I like to find when visiting a new destination is a place to take a good walk. Winding through the city's waterfront neighborhoods, the design of the HarborWalk allows the public to connect with the cleaned and restored Boston Harbor. The section in South Boston and Fort Point Channel takes you along some of the city's best views of sparkling high rises, as well as plenty of good restaurants to stop in. Take time to people watch and grab a bite. Their interactive map shows the visitor just where they can connect to it.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert
