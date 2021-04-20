Hamilton Grange National Memorial

Hamilton Grange
“It’s quiet uptown.” So sings founding father Alexander Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical. While those ticket prices are still astronomical, it’s free to visit and tour Hamilton’s uptown home in Harlem—named the Grange after his grandfather’s Scotland estate and now a National Historic Landmark. Rather like Hamilton, the two-story Federal home has had a turbulent history, including a few moves, most recently in 2008 to St. Nicholas Park, within the boundaries of Hamilton’s original 32-acre estate. The period rooms were renovated in 2011, and 13 sweet gum trees planted outside, just as Hamilton had done in honor of the original colonies.