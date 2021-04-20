Where are you going?
Hamilton Grange National Memorial

414 W 141st St, New York, NY 10031, USA
| +1 646-548-2310
Hamilton Grange New York New York United States

Wed - Sun 9am - 5pm

Hamilton Grange

“It’s quiet uptown.” So sings founding father Alexander Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical. While those ticket prices are still astronomical, it’s free to visit and tour Hamilton’s uptown home in Harlem—named the Grange after his grandfather’s Scotland estate and now a National Historic Landmark. Rather like Hamilton, the two-story Federal home has had a turbulent history, including a few moves, most recently in 2008 to St. Nicholas Park, within the boundaries of Hamilton’s original 32-acre estate. The period rooms were renovated in 2011, and 13 sweet gum trees planted outside, just as Hamilton had done in honor of the original colonies.
By Kate Appleton , AFAR Contributor
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
