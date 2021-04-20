Greenwell Farms 81-6581 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kealakekua, HI 96750, USA

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4pm

Greenwell Coffee Farms Greenwell Farms showcases coffee growing and processing at its farm in the mauka (mountains) outside of Kona. Tours are available every day and depending what season you arrive in Hawaii, you will see coffee blossoms or cherries and the various stages of harvesting, drying, and roasting of coffee. There are always coffee samples available, too!

For the curious tourist or coffee enthusiast, Greenwell's tours are informative and fun.



No reservations required. Greenwell is open from 8:30am - 4:00pm.