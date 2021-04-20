Greenwell Farms
81-6581 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kealakekua, HI 96750, USA
| +1 808-323-2275
Photo by Andrea Rip
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4pm
Greenwell Coffee FarmsGreenwell Farms showcases coffee growing and processing at its farm in the mauka (mountains) outside of Kona. Tours are available every day and depending what season you arrive in Hawaii, you will see coffee blossoms or cherries and the various stages of harvesting, drying, and roasting of coffee. There are always coffee samples available, too!
For the curious tourist or coffee enthusiast, Greenwell's tours are informative and fun.
No reservations required. Greenwell is open from 8:30am - 4:00pm.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Kona Coffee Farm Tours at Greenwell Farms
The farm tour at Greenwell Farms is a wonderfully unique experience. They may the largest Kona coffee producer, but they feel and operate like a small farm run by the fourth generation of Greenwell, a farmer that is not only passionate about coffee but about growing foods in general!
The tour which run continuously and daily are FREE and conducted by friendly and knowledgeable docents who may even give you an avocado or two (or lemon or orange....) on your departure. At the end of your tour you can sample all their coffees (if you can handle the caffeine jolt of sampling that many!) without any pressure to buy.
You may even get a chance to speak with Tom Greenwell who is out there every day making sure that his product is the finest Kona coffee around.
A definite must do on the big island of Hawaii.
Tip: If you visit on Thursdays, the Kona Historical Society (which is the former home of grandpa Greenwell) practices the traditional art of baking Portuguese bread on site at noon. You can participate and sample one of the local favorites...which goes great with a cup of Joe!
