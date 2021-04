The farm tour at Greenwell Farms is a wonderfully unique experience. They may the largest Kona coffee producer, but they feel and operate like a small farm run by the fourth generation of Greenwell, a farmer that is not only passionate about coffee but about growing foods in general!The tour which run continuously and daily are FREE and conducted by friendly and knowledgeable docents who may even give you an avocado or two (or lemon or orange....) on your departure. At the end of your tour you can sample all their coffees (if you can handle the caffeine jolt of sampling that many!) without any pressure to buy.You may even get a chance to speak with Tom Greenwell who is out there every day making sure that his product is the finest Kona coffee around.A definite must do on the big island of Hawaii Tip: If you visit on Thursdays, the Kona Historical Society (which is the former home of grandpa Greenwell) practices the traditional art of baking Portuguese bread on site at noon. You can participate and sample one of the local favorites...which goes great with a cup of Joe!