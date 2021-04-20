Ireland at Its Best

Glendalough (which means a "glen of two lakes") is a beautiful glacial valley in County Wicklow, Ireland. Visitors mainly stop by to see the remnants of its 6th century monastic buildings and graveyard (believed to be the oldest in the world), but my favorite part of Glendalough isn't the manmade structures. There's something of a peace that comes over you as you meander through the woods along the path to the upper and lower lakes. A labyrinth in a field along the way provides a place for prayer and meditation. There's something almost comforting about the circular pattern. Even the surrounding woods have a Middle Earth-y feel and you can't help but realize that you are most definitely experiencing Ireland at its very best.