Yvonne Gordon is an award-winning travel writer whose work has been published in the Irish Independent, the Guardian, the Washington Post, National Geographic, BBC Travel, the Boston Globe, Wanderlust, and Hemispheres magazine (United Airlines), as well as in guidebooks such as Frommer’s Ireland and Lonely Planet. Her awards include Irish Travel Writer of the Year, and Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year (Ireland features) 2022. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter or see yvonnegordon.com.