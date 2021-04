Gérard Mulot 76 Rue de Seine, 75006 Paris, France

More info Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm

French pastries, and macarons, and sandwiches—oh my This is an exquisite international take­out shop. Order salmon and foie gras for a party or get a sandwich and a pastry and go down the block to eat it in the Luxembourg Gardens. On a cold day, we like to sit on a bench near the orangerie, and in the summer, the lawn is gorgeous.