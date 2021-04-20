Frenchie Wine Bar

Eat Like You're at FrenchieFrenchie (the restaurant) is nearly impossible to get into, but the wine bar across the street provides a taste of chef Gregory Marchand’s housemade charcuterie and pasta, as well as small plates such as homemade smoked trout and burrata cheese with pickled pear. And the prices are wallet-friendly too.
Standout Coffee and Sandwiches at Frenchie-To-Go
It's nearly inconceivable to talk about the Paris dining scene without mentioning Gregory Marchand and his ascent to stardom on the rue du Nil in the 2nd arrondissement. That and the herculean effort required to score a reservation at Frenchie, Marchand's contemporary bistro and claim to fame. Fortunately, his two other outposts provide a taste of his talent and ingenuity without the attendant stress of having to book: Frenchie wine bar and Frenchie-To-Go, his latest venture.
At his coffee shop-cum-deli counter (Frenchie-To-Go), Marchand and his team serve up Ruebens, lobster rolls, fish n' chips (with line-caught merlu from Saint-Jean-de-Luz, my favorite fishing town in Basque country), Pastrami on Rye and a bevy of breakfast options.
On my 1st visit, I opted for the Pastrami on rye. House-cured slices of pastrami were piled high and wedged between slices of toasted rye bread. The golden, perfectly-crisped fries were worth the extra cost and great for sharing. And to wash it all down, the place has nearly 10 different types of artisanal beers, homemade lemonade and ginger beer and wines by the glass.
Everything was standout but after my late-morning snack and coffee on my 2nd visit, I'm convinced that this place is liable to become my breakfast, rather than lunch, canteen. The team roasts Has Been coffee (from the UK) and were trained by the Ten Belles crew so you can be sure your morning brew or latte will be precise. Order the hot chocolate - it's perfection.
The Humble Panini Makes a Comeback in Paris
After burgers and hot dogs, it's the humble panini that joins the ranks of Parisian street food thanks to the industrious team behind Pressing, the city's latest itinerant fast-food bar. Some of the city's hottest chefs lend their talents (and names) to the seasonal menu of gussied up gourmet panini sandwiches, all served on pillowy bread from star baker Gontran Cherrier.
Be sure to check their website for dates and locations as they rotate regularly.
Frenchie to Go
Expensive lunchtime sandwiches!