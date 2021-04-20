Where are you going?
Freedom Trail

44 School St #250, Boston, MA 02111, USA
Website
| +1 617-357-8300
More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 5:30pm

Freedom Trail

The Freedom Trail is the artery connecting most of Boston’s key Revolutionary War sites, from Boston Common to the USS Constitution—16 stops in all. Besides providing you with some history, following the red stripe around town also delivers an easy self-guided tour of the heart of Boston, including the lively North End and Charlestown. The Common, Old North Church, the Paul Revere House, and the site of the Boston Massacre are obvious and obligatory stops, but the trail also leads to three legendary cemeteries, the 1718 Old Corner Bookstore (now a Chipotle restaurant, of all things), the 1713 Old State House, and the unmissable Bunker Hill Monument, whose cornerstone was laid by Lafayette to mark the 50th anniversary of the bloody battle between British troops and patriot militias in June 1775.
By Bob Curley , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Stacey Zable
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

Freedom Trail

Follow the red line painted on the sidewalk for a journey back to the American Revolution on this 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) trail, whether on your own or on a guided walking tour of the 16 historic sites. The trail starts at the Boston Common Visitor Center and ends at the Charlestown Navy Yard, where you’ll find the USS Constitution, built in 1797 and the oldest commissioned warship still afloat. Along the way, highlights include the Paul Revere House and the Old North Church.
Original xv beaon.jpg?1474838360?ixlib=rails 0.3

