Dongtai Road Antique Market

The 'Antique' Market of Shanghai

Just a few blocks south of People's Park, the Dongtai Lu Antique Market is an attraction not to be missed. Even if you aren't very interested in shopping, this is a wonderful place to get a sense of daily life in Shanghai. The market sprawls across several city blocks, with row upon row of vendors. You'll notice pretty quickly that most vendors are selling the same "antiques." A lot of stuff may have even been built in a factory recently. Regardless, there are some neat items to sift through while you are there. Anything from Mao figurines, to vintage city maps, to engraved pieces of jade. And be aware that if you show the slightest bit of interest in something, the vendor might just follow you for a block trying to sell it to you! And of course, you can grab some authentic Shanghainese street food as well! This food cart was serving out bowls of noodles to the vendors and tourists alike.