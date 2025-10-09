United Just Announced 4 New Routes to Some of Our Favorite (and Lesser-Traveled) European Cities

United Airlines continues to expand its international network with new flights to four European destinations that will start service in summer 2026 from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

On an October 8 call with the media, the Chicago-based carrier announced the new routes, which will offer travelers easier access to several popular and lesser-known tourist destinations across Europe: Bari, Italy; Glasgow, Scotland; Split, Croatia; and Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

Once the routes are launched, United will become the only U.S. carrier offering service to Bari and Glasgow. The airline will also fly the only nonstop flights from the U.S. to Split and Santiago de Compostela. In addition, United is set to bring back all nine seasonal routes it launched last summer—including Nuuk, Greenland, and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia—while also boosting service on several other long-haul corridors, including Iceland, Israel, and South Korea.

The expansion is part of an ambitious 2026 schedule set to increase United’s international city count to 46 cities served by nonstop transatlantic routes. In April, United added three new flights to Asia and Australia.

Here’s what else travelers should know about the new European routes—and inspiration for upcoming trips to these destinations.

United’s new routes for 2026

United’s latest expansion makes it easier to explore lesser-known destinations in Europe. However, travelers should book while keeping an eye on seasonality and aircraft. The longer-duration flights to Split and Bari will be serviced by the 767-300ER, with its lie-flat Polaris cabin. Meanwhile, the 737 MAX 8—which has no lie-flat seats, only an economy and a premium economy cabin—handles the shorter transatlantic hops to Glasgow and Santiago.

Split, Croatia

Starting on April 30, 2026, United will launch nonstop service between EWR and Split Airport (SPU), operating three times weekly on a Boeing 767-300ER. The route will complement United’s existing seasonal Dubrovnik service, giving U.S. travelers the option of two Croatian gateways on the Adriatic Sea.

What to do in Split

Split is a diverse blend of ancient and modern life, where Roman ruins stand alongside modern cafés and a bustling harbor. From Split, travelers can adventure to one of the Dalmatian islands, like Hvar, for a picturesque day trip.

Bari, Italy

Starting on May 1, 2026, United will fly nonstop from EWR to Puglia’s capital on the Adriatic Coast, operating four times weekly on a Boeing 767-300ER. Across its entire network, United will have up to 15 daily flights to Italy on its schedule next summer, including service to six different cities.

What to do in Bari

Travelers to Bari can explore the region’s whitewashed hillside towns, turquoise beaches, and UNESCO-recognized limestone trulli dwellings. With one of the largest ports on the Adriatic, Bari also allows visitors to connect via boat to other destinations, including Albania, Croatia, and Greece—or venture out on one of our favorite road trips in Italy.

Glasgow, Scotland

Starting on May 8, 2026, United will restore a direct U.S. link to Scotland’s most populous city with daily seasonal service on a Boeing 737 MAX 8. The route marks the carrier’s return to Glasgow Airport (GLA) from EWR, which it had halted in 2019. With the revived service, United claims it will become the largest carrier between the U.S. and Scotland, complementing year-round service to Edinburgh.

What to do in Glasgow

Glasgow’s reputation as Scotland’s gritty second city—compared to the regal, castle-on-a-hill status of Edinburgh, the country’s capital—has been changing lately, thanks to sprawling parks, boundary-pushing museums, and a dining scene that punches far above its weight. Music aficionados should check out the Scottish Opera, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and the Scottish Ensemble.

Santiago de Compostela, Spain

Starting on May 22, 2026, United will introduce the first nonstop service offered by a commercial airline between the U.S. and Santiago de Compostela. The route will run three times weekly from EWR aboard a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

What to do in Santiago de Compostela

Santiago de Compostela is the last destination of the Camino de Santiago religious pilgrimage, with its historic center distinguished as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The city is renowned for medieval architecture, distinct Galician culture and cuisine, and vibrant festivals. Standout accommodations include Quinta da Auga, an 18th-century converted paper mill offering a luxurious country escape with a spa, gourmet dining, and a tranquil estate setting.

United’s continued expansion in 2026

Elsewhere, United will add daily service between Iceland’s Keflavík International Airport (KEF) and Washington-Dulles (IAD) on May 21, 2026. A new daily flight between Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) and EWR launches on September 4, 2026. The airline also plans to increase the frequency of its route between Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) and EWR from 14 to 18 weekly flights.

Finally, United will keep service to every destination it introduced during its record 2025 expansion—a fairly rare move by airlines, as they discontinue some routes to make room for others.

