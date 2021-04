One part curiosity shop, one part taxidermy showroom, this old school St. Germain institution blew the socks off every member of my family. All the animals really are for sale so, yes, you can become the proud owner of an adult ostrich if you're willing to part with several thousand Euros. (You better get him his own seat on the flight home, though.) My kids were able to get up close and personal with zebras, anteaters, lions, rare birds, a porcupine, a white tiger, bears, albino peacocks and several species we couldn't quite identify. And when the 6-year old almost tipped over an elephant, they didn't even kick us out! There's a cute gift shop at the entrance on the ground floor where we purchased quaint decks of custom Deyrolle playing cards and little journals illustrated with botanical prints. If you're looking for something interesting and off-beat to do in Paris , look no further.