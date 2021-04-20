Deyrolle
46 Rue du Bac
| +33 1 42 22 30 07
Photo by Marc Dantan
Mon 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 7pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 7pm
DeyrolleSince 1831 Deyrolle has been the taxidermist for Parisians. In the two-story shop on the lovely Rue du Bac, you'll find everything from domestic animals and large exotic mammals (lions! zebras!) to insects, shells, birds, and educational books. Parisians bring their small children here to teach them about the natural world because it feels like a beautiful natural history museum as much as an odd little shop of curiosities. In one room, drawers display beautiful insects and seashells for purchase. A small gardening shop on the first floor may be of interest to companions for whom taxidermy feels icky.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
For All Your Taxidermy Needs
Even if you don’t like taxidermy, you’ll like this store. We had the animals photographed, and we turned the manipulated photos into prints for an Opening Ceremony collection. 33/(0) 1-42-22-3007.
almost 7 years ago
Tails of Taxidermy
I want to describe this nature boutique as a place that's vibrant and full of life. Vibrant, yes! Full of life, not quite. Two floors of taxidermy gets you up close and detail oriented with the fierce, the exotic, the venomous, the winged, the big and the very small. For the nature enthusiasts, this shop leaves no leaf unturned. The first floor is a charming garden shop while upstairs, lions are befriending rhinos. It's definitely worth checking out!
over 6 years ago
Deyrolle
Taxidermist dream
over 6 years ago
A shopping experience like this doesn't come along every day.
One part curiosity shop, one part taxidermy showroom, this old school St. Germain institution blew the socks off every member of my family. All the animals really are for sale so, yes, you can become the proud owner of an adult ostrich if you're willing to part with several thousand Euros. (You better get him his own seat on the flight home, though.) My kids were able to get up close and personal with zebras, anteaters, lions, rare birds, a porcupine, a white tiger, bears, albino peacocks and several species we couldn't quite identify. And when the 6-year old almost tipped over an elephant, they didn't even kick us out! There's a cute gift shop at the entrance on the ground floor where we purchased quaint decks of custom Deyrolle playing cards and little journals illustrated with botanical prints. If you're looking for something interesting and off-beat to do in Paris, look no further.