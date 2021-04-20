Deer Valley Resort 2250 Deer Valley Dr S, Park City, UT 84060, USA

More info Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Lawn Art Wars Do you have a preference for Racoon, Bear, or perhaps Native American? Ski down the 'Last Chance Run' in Deer Valley and you'll have your pick. Money will buy pretty much anything, and apparently that includes an entire theatrical production of wild creatures crawling about your million dollar ski chalet. Friendly or ostentatious competition? Who cares, it provides a little humor to the unsuspecting skier.



